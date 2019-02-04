Festival wants youngsters to believe in their dreams

THIS year’s 26th annual Henley Youth Festival has been officially launched.

More than 40 parents and representatives of the town’s schools and youth groups visited the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the programme was unveiled.

They watched a short film of highlights from last year’s event and listened to a short presentation by co-chairwomen Kate Swinburne-Johnson and Jo Dickson.

The two-week festival will take place at various venues from March 4 to 17 and will include workshops, performances and competitions in the fields of music, dance, art, film, creative writing and more.

It is open to all young people who attend or live in the catchment areas of Henley’s four state primary schools and those in Kidmore End, Nettlebed, Peppard, Shiplake and Sonning Common as well as Gillotts School in Henley, Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School and Bishopswood Special School, both in Sonning Common, and The Henley College.

Students of the independent St Mary’s School and Rupert House School in Henley and Shiplake College can also also take part.

The theme for this year’s art, writing and film competitions is “Dreams”, which was inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and entrants are encouraged to consider their own or a fictional character’s daydreams, fantasies or nightmares when coming up with ideas.

The festival will again be staging the Young Reporter competition in partnership with the Henley Standard, in which four successful entrants aged 11 to 16 report on and photograph a festival fixture for both the newspaper and its website.

There will also be the cross-country run at Swiss Farm organised for the first time by Physiolistic.

Mrs Swinburne-Johnson said: “This year’s run promises to be great fun. It’s one of our most popular events, with more than 140 runners taking part last year, and this is the first time we’ve timetabled another event alongside it.

“It will be interesting to see how the two work together. We expect an increase in the number of runners and look forward to seeing them enjoying the circus skills workshop with their family and friends.”

Throughout the fortnight, more than 2,000 young people will take part in workshops at various schools on subjects including animation, block printing, dream jars, mixed media collages, cha cha cha and country dancing, street dance, stunts and parkour gymnastics.

Floral Circus, of Watlington, will run floral arts workshops and Lucy Hewes, of Henley Rock Choir, will teach children how to sing.

Photographer Kathryn Fell, from Sonning Common, will lead classes on smartphone photography. Participants will be encouraged to upload their best images to the festival’s Instagram feed.

Youngsters can also make designs in batik, a fabric-dyeing technique from Indonesia, and these will be used as backdrops for festival performances at the Kenton Theatre in New Street. All the art workshops will be led by volunteers from the Arts Society Henley.

The Create ’n’ Make and Red Van Man craft workshops will make an appearance and youngsters will visit the Explorer Dome, an inflatable indoor planetarium and science lab.

The Young Shakespeare Company will run workshops based on A Midsummer Night’s Dream and there will also be an interactive theatre show for younger children by the Little Blue Monster company as well as storytelling sessions led by students from The Henley College.

Some children who take part in the workshops will be invited to perform at the Kenton Theatre while selected artworks will go on display there, the River & Rowing Museum at Mill Meadows and other locations around the town.

Mrs Dickson said: “Our school and art workshops are extremely popular as they enrich the curriculum and nurture skills in many disciplines.

“We like to have a diverse range of activities so there’s something for everyone and we bring new experiences into the programme each year to keep it fresh.

“This festival is designed to stimulate the imagination and encourage young people in Henley to take part and try new activities that they may not otherwise encounter or have access to.”

She added: “Many children and young people come back year after year. It’s really lovely to see their talents develop over time and how the festival plays a part in influencing their future.

“Toby Marlow, Joe Henwood and Daisy Bayliss are a few examples of young people who’ve previously taken part and are now thriving in their artistic careers.

“That’s what this year’s festival is really all about — inspiring young people to express themselves and giving them the confidence to believe in their dreams.”

Arts co-ordinator Alison Flower said: “We’re really trying to extend our reach this year by exhibiting the creativity of Henley’s young people around town and on social media.

“This will continue bringing their work to new audiences beyond the end of the festival.”

• Performing arts entries must be submitted by February 26 and competition entries must be in by Friday, March 1.