Women’s day talk

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival will recognise International Women’s Day.

A panel comprising comedian Helen Lederer, journalist Daisy Buchanan and poet Nikita Gill will talk about what it means to be a woman in 2019 at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows on March 4.

They will discuss various issues including the #MeToo movement.

The talk starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 from (01491) 575948 or visit www.

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk