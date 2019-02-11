Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Women’s day talk

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival will recognise International Women’s Day.

A panel comprising comedian Helen Lederer, journalist Daisy Buchanan and poet Nikita Gill will talk about what it means to be a woman in 2019 at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows on March 4.

They will discuss various issues including the #MeToo movement.

The talk starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 from (01491) 575948 or visit www.
henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

