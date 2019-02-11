Women’s day talk

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival will recognise International Women’s Day.
A panel comprising comedian Helen Lederer, journalist Daisy Buchanan and poet Nikita Gill will talk about what it means to be a woman in 2019 at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows on March 4.
They will discuss various issues including the #MeToo movement.
The talk starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 from (01491) 575948 or visit www.
henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk
11 February 2019
