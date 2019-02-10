Sunday, 10 February 2019

Afternoon tea and snowdrops with Quakers

ABOUT 40 people enjoyed an afternoon tea with snowdrop viewings organised by the Henley Quakers.

The group, part of the Mid Thames Quaker group, welcomed members of the public to the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End on Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed a slice of cake and a hot drink then walked out to the walled burial ground at the rear, which was blooming with snowdrops.

The site, which dates back to a time when Quakers couldn’t be buried in the town cemetery because of their beliefs, will become a wildflower meadow later in the spring.

The land was overgrown with nettles and brambles for many years until a group of volunteers cleared and restored it about 30 years ago.

Organiser Gillian Wilson said: “It went surprisingly well considering the weather. There was still snow on the ground but we nonetheless had a good number of people. They were remarking on how beautiful the snowdrops were and were also struck by the length of the garden, which feels as though it stretches back forever.”

