A MUSIC festival is returning to Gallowstree Common.

Around the Boundary will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet on Sunday, May 5 from 11am to 11pm.

Live bands will perform on two stages and DJ Yoda will play from 5pm to 7pm.

There will also be food trucks, a coffee roaster and a bar with local beers as well as cocktails.

The event is in aid of the Chris Bevington Foundation and Kidmore End Cricket Club, which plays there.

Single tickets cost £20 and family tickets cost £45. Parking is available for £5. To book, visit www.aroundthe

boundary.com