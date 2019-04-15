Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A MUSIC festival is returning to Gallowstree Common.
Around the Boundary will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet on Sunday, May 5 from 11am to 11pm.
Live bands will perform on two stages and DJ Yoda will play from 5pm to 7pm.
There will also be food trucks, a coffee roaster and a bar with local beers as well as cocktails.
The event is in aid of the Chris Bevington Foundation and Kidmore End Cricket Club, which plays there.
Single tickets cost £20 and family tickets cost £45. Parking is available for £5. To book, visit www.aroundthe
boundary.com
15 April 2019
