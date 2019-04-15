Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music festival

A MUSIC festival is returning to Gallowstree Common.

Around the Boundary will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet on Sunday, May 5 from 11am to 11pm.

Live bands will perform on two stages and DJ Yoda will play from 5pm to 7pm.

There will also be food trucks, a coffee roaster and a bar with local beers as well as cocktails.

The event is in aid of the Chris Bevington Foundation and Kidmore End Cricket Club, which plays there.

Single tickets cost £20 and family tickets cost £45. Parking is available for £5. To book, visit www.aroundthe
boundary.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33