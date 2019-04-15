Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Hendrix gig

GUITARIST Denny Ilett Jr, from Henley, will perform a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix at Goring village hall next Friday (April 19).

The musician, who has previously led a series of Led Zeppelin tribute nights, will be accompanied by bass player Andy Crowdy and drummer Sam Wilkinson.

The gig starts at 8pm and there will be a licensed bar. Tickets cost £15 from Inspiration in High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492.

