Hendrix gig

Wednesday, 17 April 2019
GUITARIST Denny Ilett Jr, from Henley, will perform a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix at Goring village hall next Friday (April 19).
The musician, who has previously led a series of Led Zeppelin tribute nights, will be accompanied by bass player Andy Crowdy and drummer Sam Wilkinson.
The gig starts at 8pm and there will be a licensed bar. Tickets cost £15 from Inspiration in High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492.
15 April 2019
