New runs along the riverside

A SERIES of running events will be staged in Sonning for the first time next month.

Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning Lane will host 10km and 5km runs and a children’s fun run on May 26.

The events are open to elite runners and those who wish to take part to raise money for charity.

A “special guest” from Sonning will open and close the event and hand out medals to the finishers.

Each route starts and finishes at the club and will take in various landmarks, such as Reading Blue Coat School, the River Thames and the Bull Inn.

The 5km and 10km runs will begin at 9.30am and the children’s run at 9am.

Lorraine Sellwood, race director at Sonning 10K, said: “We’re immensely proud to hold Sonning’s first ever 10km run.

“It is set to be a historic day for Sonning and hopefully one that will continue for years to come”.

Stephen Ridley, a former Great Britain triathlete who will take part, said: “It’s brilliant to have another local event and the course looks great — the stretch along the river is a regular training route for me and it’s stunning.

“I’m looking forward to using this as a sharpener for some of my bigger goals later in the year – and to the hog roast at the finish line.”

Entry to the 10km race is now open. To sign up, visit www.sonning10k.co.uk