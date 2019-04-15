Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
AN event which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening will take place in Caversham tomorrow (Saturday).
The annual beanpole day will be hosted by Econet at Caversham Court Gardens, off Church Street, from 10am to 3pm.
Visitors will be able to purchase beanpoles, pea-sticks and plant supports to help pay for the management of local conservation woodlands.
There will also be a seed swap, playing with tadpoles, and a tool sharpening service. The tea kiosk will be offering light refreshments.
15 April 2019
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years
