AN event which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening will take place in Caversham tomorrow (Saturday).

The annual beanpole day will be hosted by Econet at Caversham Court Gardens, off Church Street, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to purchase beanpoles, pea-sticks and plant supports to help pay for the management of local conservation woodlands.

There will also be a seed swap, playing with tadpoles, and a tool sharpening service. The tea kiosk will be offering light refreshments.