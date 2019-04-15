Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beanpole day

AN event which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening will take place in Caversham tomorrow (Saturday).

The annual beanpole day will be hosted by Econet at Caversham Court Gardens, off Church Street, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to purchase beanpoles, pea-sticks and plant supports to help pay for the management of local conservation woodlands.

There will also be a seed swap, playing with tadpoles, and a tool sharpening service. The tea kiosk will be offering light refreshments.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33