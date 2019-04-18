Man attacked trying to stop fly-tipper in the act

A MAN was attacked when he confronted fly-tippers he caught red-handed.

Dion Sampson, 46, was delivering papers in Peppard early on a Sunday morning when the incident happened.

As he drove past the bus stop opposite the Unicorn pub in Stoke Row Road, he saw a man dumping rubbish from a Mercedes van.

The waste, which included building rubble and old tiles, was being added to a pile of rubbish bags which were awaiting collection following the village’s annual spring clean the previous day.

Mr Sampson, who works for Brighton’s Newsagents, stopped his Citroën Berlingo and approached the man to ask him what he was doing.

But as he walked towards him, two other men got out of the van and threw a bottle and some metal at him.

Mr Sampson ran back to his vehicle, which was hit by another missile as he drove away. He later discovered a dent.

When he was a safe distance, he called the police. Officers arrived about 25 minutes later but by then the offenders had left.

The incident happened at about 6am on Sunday, March 31. Mr Sampson, of Path Hill, Goring Heath, said: “It all happened in a few seconds. Because of the angle that I approached from, I didn’t see the other two guys in the back of their van.

“I asked them what they were doing. Then things started flying past my head. It was a bit of a shock — you don’t expect that.”

Peppard parish councillor Simon Crouch told a council meeting on Monday: “He has turned out to be a bit of a local hero by confronting the fly-tippers.”

Chairwoman Jeni Wood said: “The whole clean was done in such a good spirit so for that to happen when everyone has worked so hard is just awful.”

A spokesman for South Oxfordshire District Council said: “While we encourage the reporting of fly-tipping, we urge people not to approach the individuals involved or to put themselves in any danger.”

The council advises that, if it is safe to do so, note the details of the incident from a distance, including the time and location, vehicle registration as well as a description of the individuals involved and then report it by calling 03000 610 610 or visit southoxon.gov.uk/flytipping.

If possible, discreetly film or take photos of the incident as it could help any prosecution.

More than 20 villagers took part in the village clean, collecting more than 25 bags of waste, which were collected by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor.

The volunteers scoured the B481, Shiplake Bottom, Blounts Court Road, Gallowstree Road and Stoke Row Road as well as some of the village woodland. Councillor Wood said she found a bag of broken roof tiles as well as builder’s waste opposite Peppard Stores in Stoke Row Road.

After the clean-up, the volunteers had coffee and cake at the Unicorn.

Meanwhile, children from Peppard Primary School cleared the top common off the B481.

They were rewarded with a visit to school by the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson.

He said: “I was there to celebrate what the kids had done in terms of keeping Peppard free of litter.

“There are some significant movements to try to reduce litter. It is a really important issue.”

Cllr Wood, who accompanied Mr Stevenson, said: “He had never toured the village before and thought it was charming. He agreed that it was lovely and clean.”