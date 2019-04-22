Monday, 22 April 2019

Witness walk

A WALK of Witness will take place in Sonning Common today (Friday), beginning at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road at 10am. 

The walk imitates the journey that Jesus Christ took, carrying his cross through the streets of Jerusalem. All are welcome.

