Witness walk

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
A WALK of Witness will take place in Sonning Common today (Friday), beginning at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road at 10am.
The walk imitates the journey that Jesus Christ took, carrying his cross through the streets of Jerusalem. All are welcome.
22 April 2019
