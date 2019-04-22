Monday, 22 April 2019

Service of remembrance for loved ones

HUNDREDS of people attended the annual service of remembrance at Reading Minster organised by funeral directors A B Walker, who have offices in Henley and Caversham

The service was led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, and was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire James Puxley and the Mayor of Reading Debs Edwards.

TVpresenter Matt Allwright read a poem, Remember Me by Margaret Mead

Director Matthew Walker said: “This service is an act of togetherness that allows us to reflect on love and lives shared. Although our loss is unique to each of us, we can share that common thread of being on that journey, of being forced to adjust our lives to a loss of those we love.”

Refreshments were served after the service.

Pictured, left to right, Julian Walker, Matthew Walker, Matt Allwright, Councillor Debs Edwards, Melissa Walker, Paul Garratt and James Puxley

