Fun day date

WHITCHURCH village fete will be held on Saturday, May 4.

The event, now known as Whitchurch Fun Day, will take place on the village green off Eastfield Lane from 1pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include stalls selling jewellery, pocket money gifts, bric-a-brac, dried fruit and ice cream and performances by an orchestra and other musical groups as well as children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.

There will also be a tea and cake tent, a bar, barbecue, fun science workshops, inflatables, bungee trampolines and fairground rides.

The proceeds will go to the village pre-school, whose parents organise it.