Tea and art

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
THE Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, will be open from 10am to 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of Save the Children.
Visitors can buy works made by local artists as well as hot drinks and cakes.
22 April 2019
More News:
Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say