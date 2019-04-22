Monday, 22 April 2019

Tea and art

THE Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, will be open from 10am to 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of Save the Children.

Visitors can buy works made by local artists as well as hot drinks and cakes.

