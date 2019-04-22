Open boat club

AN open day will be held at Wargrave Boating Club next Saturday (April 27) from 1pm to 5pm.

Families are invited to learn about activities and sign up for courses including kayaking, rowing and

skiffing at the club off Station Road.

The club is open every weekend from April to September and holds regular swimming tests for children, boating courses and the annual rag regatta in July as well as regular social events for members.

For more information, email membership@wargraveboatingclub.

co.uk