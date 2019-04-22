Sunday ramble

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
MEMBERS of a Wargrave rambling club will walk around Crazies Hill for their April meeting next Sunday (April 28).
Walkers should meet at the Horns pub at 12.30pm, where Sunday lunch will be served on their return at 2.30pm. Anyone interested in taking part should call group leader Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013 or email austenrobert
@hotmail.com
22 April 2019
