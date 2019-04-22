Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sunday ramble

MEMBERS of a Wargrave rambling club will walk around Crazies Hill for their April meeting next Sunday (April 28).

Walkers should meet at the Horns pub at 12.30pm, where Sunday lunch will be served on their return at 2.30pm. Anyone interested in taking part should call group leader Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013 or email austenrobert
@hotmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33