Vintage run

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 19.
The 13th annual event, which is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, will start in Fingest as usual.
The theme is likely to be “The Good Old Days” so participants can dress up and decorate their tractors and trailers.
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
