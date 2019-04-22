Monday, 22 April 2019

Vintage run

THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 19.

The 13th annual event, which is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, will start in Fingest as usual.

The theme is likely to be “The Good Old Days” so participants can dress up and decorate their tractors and trailers.

