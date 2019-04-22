Ton of runs

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
THE 100th Henley parkrun turns 100 on May 18.
The free 5km event takes place at 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close, every Saturday at 9am.
22 April 2019
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
