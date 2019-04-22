Cut the bills

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
BUSINESSES can find out how to save money on their utility bills at a meeting in Henley.
Speakers from procurement company Lemerle Associates, of Emmer Green, will speak at the event at the Square restaurant in Market Place on Friday, June 7 from 8am.
Entry is free. To book, email vanessa@lemerle.co.uk before May 31.
22 April 2019
More News:
Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say