Invitation from Loire

ORGANISERS of the Festival of the Loire in France will be in Henley next week talking to boat owners interested in attending.

The biennial festival is the biggest European gathering of traditional and contemporary river boats and will take place in Orleans from September 18 to 22.

The quays of the Loire, a UNESCO world heritage site, will be centre stage for more than 220 boats and 700 boatmen, with regattas and processions, demonstrations of sailing skills, local craftsmen and foods, sea shanties, street theatre, evening concerts and entertainments.

The organisers will be describing the festival, answering questions and taking bookings at the Henley Sailing Club in Willow Lane, Wargrave, on Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm. All are welcome. Henley Sales and Charter is to sponsor the bar.

For more information, visit www.festivaldeloire.com