Olympian visits club

FORMER Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies will be at Phyllis Court Club in Henley next Saturday (April 27).

Her visit is part of a “showcase” day at the private members’ club and to officially welcome guests to its new fitness centre, which has only been available to members until now.

Now guests staying at the club and members’ guests will be able to use the 20m swimming pool, gym and sauna.

Some of the club’s 30-plus interest groups will be showcasing their activities, including tennis, croquet ballroom dancing, and sculptor Jonathan Wylder, who created a bronze mermaid inspired by Davies, will be displaying his work.

The day will start at 10.30am with activities until 2.30pm.