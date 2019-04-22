Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!

ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in Goring on Saturday.

The volunteers met at the community centre in Station Road and then spent about two hours clearing rubbish from around the village, including cigarette butts and food and drink packaging. They filled more than a dozen big bags.

They also found larger objects such as a car tyre, a traffic cone, plastic sheeting, a plastic food waste caddy and a rusty bin.

Afterwards, they enjoyed cakes and refreshments served by members of the Cleeve-by-Goring Women’s Institute.

Organiser Maureen Whitcher thanked everyone who took part.

She said: “We find that with each litter-pick there is less rubbish to collect, which is a good sign.

“The same does not apply to roads leading out of the village, where motorists regularly toss rubbish out of their window without a care in the world.

“It is difficult and hazardous clearing litter from these roads, particularly Reading Road with its fast-moving traffic, but volunteers always return with several sacks filled with items which would otherwise pile up.

“A special thank-you is due to the adults who volunteer for this job. Cigarette ends are a constant litter problem in the village and volunteers collected lots of these in Lockstile Way, where commuters park all day long.

“The high street continues to be littered with cigarette ends and at each litter-pick, people ask why businesses don’t keep their frontages clear of these.

“I guess proprietors think this is what they pay their taxes for but a daily sweep would help keep the High Street cleaner for villagers and visitors.”

The bags were taken away by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor, which also provided the volunteers with high-vis jackets and litter-pickers.

Goring Parish Council contributed to the community centre’s hire costs and the Goring Gap in Bloom committee provided public liability insurance.

The event was part of the Great British Spring Clean initiative.