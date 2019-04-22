Monday, 22 April 2019

Dance school children present first showcase at larger venue

A CHILDREN’S dance school has presented its showcase at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

About 130 youngsters from Steph’s Divas and Dudes Dance Academy took to the stage in front of a packed audience at the venue in New Street.

The show, called Around The World, had a theme of international flight and featured 28 modern, ballet, tap and street dance routines set to pop, rock and dance songs. It opened with a “safety demonstration” by dancers in pilots’ caps.

The programme included a ballet routine set to Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys and a tap number set to Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley.

The children began rehearsing in January. Steph Maxwell, who runs the school and choreographed some of the routines, said: “It was brilliant beyond our wildest expectations and the children were true professionals. There were no nerves — they just went out on stage and gave it their all. There were a lot of proud parents out there. We’d love to make it a biennial event.”

The school used to hold showcases at the Henley YMCA hall and village venues but was struggling to accommodate a growing number of pupils.

