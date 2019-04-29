A PLANT sale in aid of the Goring Gap in Bloom will take place in Rectory Garden, off High Street, Goring, tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

The proceeds will go towards the group’s entry into Britain in Bloom. This year, it is entering both the regional and national competitions for the first time.

Volunteers have already started tidying the “gateways to Goring” at the station, lock and main car park in readiness for the judges’ visit over the summer.

Organiser Stephanie Bridle said: “We usually raise a healthy amount as our sales have become popular and people have said our prices are very reasonable.”