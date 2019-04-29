Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bounds walk

THIS year’s beating the bounds walk in Peppard will take place on Sunday, May 26, setting off from the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane at 2pm. 

The ancient custom involves walking the boundaries of the parish and praying for protection of the land. In medieval times, children were beaten with hazel sticks so that they remembered where the parish markers were.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33