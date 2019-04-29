Villagers to ‘adopt’ roads and footpaths to keep clean

A LITTER collection scheme is being introduced in Stoke Row after the success of its spring clean.

Villagers can now become “lane guardians” and adopt a road, lane, footpath or bridleway to clear once a month. So far around 11 people have volunteered. More than 45 volunteers, including members of the village branch of the Women’s Institute, collected 21 bags of rubbish in the spring clean.

They scoured streets including Newlands Lane, English Lane, Witheridge Hill and Kit Lane and found car bumpers, coffee cups and glass bottles. South Oxfordshire District Council supplied high-vis vests and litter-pickers and Biffa, the council’s contractor for waste and recycling, collected the rubbish from the village green.

The clean-up was organised by Tony Barry, 64, of Busgrove Lane, Stoke Row. He said: “Unfortunately, people persist in throwing litter out of cars and van windows. It is even more alarming that some people consume alcohol while driving and throw away their cans and bottles along the same stretch of road. Dropping litter is just wrong.”