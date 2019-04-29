Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
THE Christ Church Centre in Henley has launched an open lunch club.
A home-cooked meal will be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1.30pm with a roast on Wednesdays.
All are welcome and there is no need to book. The cost is £5 for the main course and £2 for dessert.
For more information, call (01491) 577733 or visit www.christchurchhenley.
org.uk
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say