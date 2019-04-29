THE Christ Church Centre in Henley has launched an open lunch club.

A home-cooked meal will be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1.30pm with a roast on Wednesdays.

All are welcome and there is no need to book. The cost is £5 for the main course and £2 for dessert.

For more information, call (01491) 577733 or visit www.christchurchhenley.

org.uk