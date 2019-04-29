Bass benefit

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
BASS player Phil Spalding, who performed with Elton John, Mick Jagger and Robbie Williams, will perform at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, next Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm
The show will be hosted by Towards Recovery, a service that supports people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Entry is free but donations are welcome.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say