Bass benefit

BASS player Phil Spalding, who performed with Elton John, Mick Jagger and Robbie Williams, will perform at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, next Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm

The show will be hosted by Towards Recovery, a service that supports people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

