Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP joins debate

MP joins debate

CONSERVATIVE MP Tom Tugendhat spoke at a debate held at Stonor House.

He spoke to Alice Thomson, a journalist with the Times, in front of an audience of dozens of people. Mr Tugendhat, the MP for Tonbridge and Malling, covered issues such as Brexit and the future of the Conservative Party as well as taking questions from the audience.

The event was the first in a series of “barnstorming” talks organised by Ted Christie-Miller, from Swyncombe. He said: “It was a great event and thanks to it being off the record, Tom was able to be frank and honest in his arguments, which was greatly appreciated by the audience.”

The next talk featuring Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood will be in Britwell Salome on June 20.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33