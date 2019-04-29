Developer stages dog walk for Pet Month

MORE than 20 people took part in an organised dog walk in the countryside near Henley.

The hour-long walk, which began and ended at the Highlands Park development, off Greys Road, was to celebrate National Pet Month. It was organised by Crest Nicholson, which has built 98 homes at the former industrial estate, and all the participants received a goodie bag filled with dog treats.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson, said: “For many people, pets play an integral part of family life and when it comes to looking for a new home, often finding somewhere that suits the needs of a pet is high up on the priority list. Highlands Park is the ideal development for dog owners, offering spacious back gardens and a range of beautiful open spaces to explore on the doorstep.”