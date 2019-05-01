Charity dog walk could become annual event

MORE than 150 dog owners and their pets took part in a sponsored walk which raised thousands of pounds for charity, writes James Burton.

They set off from the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed at 10.30am on Saturday and followed a 5km route through the surrounding countryside on the Nettlebed estate.

The walkers, who included several of the hospice’s staff and volunteers, finished at the Nettlebed Club where there was a doggy photo booth and refreshments as well as a raffle and auction.

Prizes included a helicopter ride donated by Heligroup, a hamper from the Henley Pet Shop, treatments at the Naughty Mutt Nice grooming parlour in Henley, dog portraits by Henley artist Clive Hemsley, meals at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row and the Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill, massages at Henley Practice and cheese boxes from the Nettlebed Creamery.

Nubodi Pilates and the Spoon delicatessen in Henley also contributed and Bonds estate agents, of Old Brewery Lane in Henley, sponsored the event.

It was organised by Laura Poole, of Station Road in Henley, whose father Michael was cared for by the hospice for two years before he died of cancer in November. Proceeds are yet to be counted but she expects to have exceeded her £1,000 target.

Miss Poole, who runs the Woofits Walkies dog walking business, said: “It was amazing and an absolutely huge success as well as a very emotional morning. I was totally overwhelmed with the number of people who turned up and have had nothing but positive feedback so far.

“I was so happy to see so many people enjoying themselves. Lots of people were asking if it would become an annual event and I would definitely consider it. I loved every minute as it was for such a great cause and it meant so much to me.

“There was a great atmosphere from start to finish — everyone was in really good spirits and there weren’t any problems despite the numbers of dogs who were there. Some people had never been out to this area and realised how lucky they were to have such beautiful countryside on their doorstep.

“I would like to thank everyone who made it possible, from the people who took part to all of our sponsors and those who donated prizes.”