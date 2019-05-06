Third memorial golf day raises £500 for charity

THE third annual Steve Edwards/Henley Rugby Club Golf Day was held at Badgemore Park on April 12.

One hundred golfers teed off to the sound of the klaxon at 9am for the morning fourball team and individual competitions followed by foursomes in the afternoon.

Jon Connell and his team at Badgemore produced a golf course in immaculate condition and an excellent prize-giving dinner in the evening for 110 people.

Fund-raising activities generated a substantial contribution for the rugby club as well as a £500 donation to Sue Ryder.

Pictured are (clockwise from above): Liam O’Neill, Alan Awcock and George Wood of the winning Henley Hawks team with the Steve Edwards Trophy, presented by his daughter Jess; Kaz Meslohi and Gill Mitchell, individual winners in the morning, with Mary Wordsell; and foursomes winners Anthony Allen and Dave O’Leary with their prizes presented by Julie Nixon.

Next year’s event will take place at Badgemore Park on Friday, April 3.