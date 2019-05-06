Chalk walk

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
Monday, 06 May 2019
A WALK around Bowsey Hill will be run by the Reading Geological Society on Sunday.
David Ward, field meetings secretary at the society, will lead the four-mile walk on the hill near Crazies Hill.
Walkers will look at the chalk and river gravels in the area. For more information visit www.readinggeology
.org.uk/fieldtrips.php
