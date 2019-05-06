Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family walk

A WALK starting and finishing in Rotherfield Greys will take place on Monday.

It has been organised by the Henley and Goring Ramblers and the 2.8-mile route is also suitable for buggies and small children.

Walkers should meet at the village hall at 1.30pm before moving on to see bluebells and woods around Greys Court.

There are longer walks of 8.7 miles at 11.30am, five miles, at 1.15pm and 4.3 miles, at 1.30pm, all starting from the same place.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33