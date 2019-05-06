Family walk

A WALK starting and finishing in Rotherfield Greys will take place on Monday.

It has been organised by the Henley and Goring Ramblers and the 2.8-mile route is also suitable for buggies and small children.

Walkers should meet at the village hall at 1.30pm before moving on to see bluebells and woods around Greys Court.

There are longer walks of 8.7 miles at 11.30am, five miles, at 1.15pm and 4.3 miles, at 1.30pm, all starting from the same place.