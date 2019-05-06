Monday, 06 May 2019

Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute

MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre to celebrate the end of a long-running planning dispute.

Rob Scott, who owns the centre near Wargrave, was granted a three-year temporary consent by an inspector after an appeal earlier this year. This allows him to use a greenhouse and small outdoor area for sales instead of growing.

Wokingham Borough Council had previously taken enforcement action against Mr Scott for unauthorised expansion into the green belt, which resulted in him receiving a two-month suspended prison sentence and being ordered to pay thousands of pounds for contempt of court.

The party on April 18 marked the official opening of the new garden shop and guests were treated to a buffet meal and drinks.

To mark the opening of the garden shop Mr Scott’s partner Andrea Burlingham cut a ribbon across the entrance.

Mr Scott said: “This is our way of saying thank you to all those loyal customers who supported us during our planning difficulties.”

