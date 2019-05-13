Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ridgeway walk

A 20-MILE walk of the Ridgeway finishing at Goring village hall will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Walkers will meet at Streatley youth hostel and take a coach to White Horse Hill before following the historic trail back home.

Snacks and drinks will be provided along the way and there will be free tea and cakes at the finish.

Everyone who finishes will get a certificate. To sign up, visit www.etape.org.uk/
Ridgeway20.htm

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33