Ridgeway walk

Monday, 13 May 2019
A 20-MILE walk of the Ridgeway finishing at Goring village hall will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
Walkers will meet at Streatley youth hostel and take a coach to White Horse Hill before following the historic trail back home.
Snacks and drinks will be provided along the way and there will be free tea and cakes at the finish.
Everyone who finishes will get a certificate. To sign up, visit www.etape.org.uk/
