Charity tennis

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
GORING’S annual ladies’ tennis tournament in aid of Cancer Research UK will take place on courts around the village and neighbouring Streatley on June 7.
For more information, call Noelle Hurrell on 07887 946717.
13 May 2019
More News:
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say