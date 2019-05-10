Try singing as well as sport, kids

A FREE singing event hosted by Henley Youth Choir will take place next Saturday (May 18).

Come and Sing will be held at the d:two centre in Market Place, Henley, from 2pm to 5pm. It is open to children aged seven to 17.

Primary and secondary school aged children will be split for their own sessions before combining to sing together. There will be a short performance for parents.

Pizza and drinks will be provided for all participants.

Jessica Norton, the conductor who will be running the day, said: “You don't need experience or to be able to read music to join in.

“During the afternoon, we will learn some music together and we will work on some technique as well. Each piece we will learn is different, so there will be something for everyone.”

Fi Harding, manager of the Henley Youth Choir, said: “It is a great opportunity for anyone who enjoys singing. We hope that lots of young people will come along — it is free and open to everyone, not just the existing members of the choir.

“We hope that, by having it in the afternoon at the weekend, there will be fewer clashes with sport and other clubs and, hopefully, it will give parents the opportunity for a few hours to get some jobs done without the kids!”

For more information, call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding

@sky.com