Smart idea for charity

A CHARITY which helps women back into the workplace will hold a fund-raising brunch at Badgemore Park in Henley on Thursday.

Smart Works offers styling and interview coaching for women in Oxfordshire and the Thames Valley.

Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, a former Vogue fashion editor and stylist to the Duchess of Cambridge, will be among the speakers.

Donna Ida, owner of the Ultimate Demin Destination, who is known as the “Jean Queen”, will be sharing her story alongside Nayna McIntosh, who founded British womenswear brand Hope.

Guests will also be able to buy from local independent business which will be showcasing their products, ranging from cashmere and skincare to holidaywear and jewellery.

Last year’s event raised more than £10,000.

A ticket includes a two-course brunch. To buy, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

fundraising-brunch-tickets-58840300924