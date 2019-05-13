Year’s free gym use

TWELVE gym memberships are available from Henley Regatta for the Disabled as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The year-long memberships are for Henley leisure centre and are available to those people with a disability and a carer.

Application forms will be available at the town hall in Market Place on Wednesday, May 22 from 2pm to 5pm, when there will be a free activities afternoon.

Successful applicants will be assessed by the centre and have the chance to take part in rowing, bell boating and kayaking.

The winners will be announced at this year’s Regatta in the Paddock at Phyllis Court Club on August 31. The event comprises numerous river and land-based activities catering for all levels of disability. There will also be free river trips, bell boat racing and trade stands.

To mark the charity’s decade, it has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge in donating an adaptive boat to Marlow Rowing Club for the use of people with a disability.

For more information, visit www.regattaforthe

disabled.org