Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Year’s free gym use

TWELVE gym memberships are available from Henley Regatta for the Disabled as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The year-long memberships are for Henley leisure centre and are available to those people with a disability and a carer.

Application forms will be available at the town hall in Market Place on Wednesday, May 22 from 2pm to 5pm, when there will be a free activities afternoon.

Successful applicants will be assessed by the centre and have the chance to take part in rowing, bell boating and kayaking.

The winners will be announced at this year’s Regatta in the Paddock at Phyllis Court Club on August 31. The event comprises numerous river and land-based activities catering for all levels of disability. There will also be free river trips, bell boat racing and trade stands.

To mark the charity’s decade, it has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge in donating an adaptive boat to Marlow Rowing Club for the use of people with a disability.

For more information, visit www.regattaforthe
disabled.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33