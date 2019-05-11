Festival of supercars returns

CLASSIC sports cars, modern supercars and the very latest hypercars will take part in the second Stonor Supercar Sunday at Stonor Park next Sunday (May 19).

Organisers expect about 150 cars to compete in the event, which is returning to the historic Chilterns estate following a successful debut last year.

Host William Stonor said: “After a fantastic inaugural year, Supercar Sunday is back bigger and better.

“With exciting new Supercar paddocks, partners and attractions, this year’s event is set to be another great day out for all the family and not just for petrol heads.”

Nick English, co-founder of Henley luxury watchmaker Bremont, has become a patron of the event.

Mr Stonor said: “With its commitment to engineering, precision and mechanical craftsmanship, Bremont is the obvious partner to help us celebrate automotive excellence at Stonor Supercar Sunday.”

The new Bremont Paddock will have about 30 classic sports and supercars on display, including a 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, a 1955 Triumph TR3, a 1959 Jaguar XK150 DHC, a 1962 Ford Thunderbird, a 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, a 1966 Gordon Keeble and a 2019 Lister “Knobbly”.

Bremont will also provide the trophies for the historic supercar and modern supercar classes.

The Charles Stanley Supercar Paddock will have about 120 contemporary supercars, including a 2003 Ferrari Challenge Stradale, a 2009 Nissan GTR Black Edition, a 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C, a 2015 Bentley Continental GT3R, a 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB and a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

Visitors can also expect street food stalls, gourmet picnics and children’s attractions in the grounds, including an adventure playground, funfair and laser tag.