Floral church

A FLOWER festival will be held St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon next weekend.

The church will be decorated with flowers and will be open from 10am to 5pm next Saturday (May 18) and noon to 4.30pm next Sunday (May 19). Drinks and homemade cake will be served.

Entry is free but any donations will go towards the upkeep of the 900-year-old building.

