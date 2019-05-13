Floral church

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
A FLOWER festival will be held St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon next weekend.
The church will be decorated with flowers and will be open from 10am to 5pm next Saturday (May 18) and noon to 4.30pm next Sunday (May 19). Drinks and homemade cake will be served.
Entry is free but any donations will go towards the upkeep of the 900-year-old building.
13 May 2019
