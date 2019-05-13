Monday, 13 May 2019

Card makers

THE first of a monthly series of card-making workshops at Henley library in Ravenscroft Road will take place on Wednesday, May 29 from 10am to noon.

Beginners (adults) are welcome. To book a free place, call 01865 815278.

