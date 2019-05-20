Monday, 20 May 2019

Holiday fair

THE Unicorn pub in Peppard is to host a charity summer fair on bank holiday Monday, May 27 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be arts and crafts, donated goods, a tombola, raffle, face painting, plant sale, business stalls, a barbecue and live music.

Cakes, tea and coffee will be available and the bar will be open from noon.

The event is in aid of mental health charity Mind. 

