Holiday fair

THE Unicorn pub in Peppard is to host a charity summer fair on bank holiday Monday, May 27 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be arts and crafts, donated goods, a tombola, raffle, face painting, plant sale, business stalls, a barbecue and live music.

Cakes, tea and coffee will be available and the bar will be open from noon.

The event is in aid of mental health charity Mind.