Monday, 20 May 2019

Welcome cycle race

BUSINESSES in Sonning Common are being encouraged to support the OVO Energy Women’s Tour.

Stage three of the professional cycling race will come through Peppard and Sonning Common towards Gallowstree Common and Cane End on Wednesday, June 12. 

The competitors will ride along Gallowstree Road and Horsepond Road.

Oxfordshire county councillor David Bartholomew told a meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council that it provided a good opportunity for the village.

He said: “Some communities are gearing up to make an event of this.

“It is going to have quite a lot of national publicity and it could be a boost for local businesses.”

The parish council will consider how it can encourage people to line the route, wave flags and support the cyclists. It will also encourage people to set up stalls. 

Cllr Bartholomew said that disruption would be minimal because roads would be blocked on a rolling basis with no permanent closure.

