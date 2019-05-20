Church tidy

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help clear St John's churchyard in Whitchurch Hill tomorrow (Saturday).
A working party will be there from about 10am. All are welcome and tools are provided.
20 May 2019
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
