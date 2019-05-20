THE Whitchurch Hill summer fete will take place on the village recreation ground next Saturday (May 25) from 2pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include a 25-piece concert band, a bottle stall, beer and tea tents, stalls and games, a barbecue, a Punch and Judy show, children’s races, a fairground, raffle, ferret racing and a dog agility display.

Parking will be signposted from the main road.