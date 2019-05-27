Wargrave to go woolly

Standard named best weekly paper of year
WARGRAVE will be covered with knitting in the build-up to this year’s village festival.
Benches, trees and boxes around the village will be decorated by members of local knitting clubs or “yarnbombers”. Knitting from the last festival in 2017 will also be used.
The festival will be held over three weeks in June with a theme of “That’s Magic” in honour of late magician Paul Daniels, who lived in the village.
Volunteers are needed to help put up the knitting and the organisers also need bunting and other decorations. If you can help, call Cynthia Coombes on 0118 940 2937 or email cynthia
coombes@aol.com
