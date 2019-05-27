Memorial service

A SERVICE will be held in Wargrave to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944 were an important step in the Allied victory in Europe in the Second World War.

More than 5,000 soldiers from both sides were killed as Allied forcec fought the Germans, who were embedded in fortifications along the 50-mile stretch of beach.

The Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion has organised the service at the war memorial in Mill Green at 11am on Thursday, June 6.

It will be conducted by Rev John Cook, the vicar of St Mary’s Church in the village, and a wreath will be laid.

The memorial has the names of 14 servicemen from the area who died during the Second World War but none is thought to have died on D-Day.

• Wargrave has been invited to take part in celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in May next year.