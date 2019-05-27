Fruit fayre

A VINTAGE strawberry fayre will take place at the Tolhurst Organic Partnership farm, off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, on Sunday, June 9 from noon to 4pm.

There will be cream teas and coffees, strawberry cakes and tarts, wood-fired pizzas, a licensed bar, fruit and vegetables to buy, food and cordials, craft stalls, hair makeovers and children's activities.

Admission costs £4 (under-12s go free). For more information, visit www.tolhurstorganic.co.uk