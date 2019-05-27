Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fruit fayre

A VINTAGE strawberry fayre will take place at the Tolhurst Organic Partnership farm, off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, on Sunday, June 9 from noon to 4pm.

There will be cream teas and coffees, strawberry cakes and tarts, wood-fired pizzas, a licensed bar, fruit and vegetables to buy, food and cordials, craft stalls, hair makeovers and children's activities.

Admission costs £4 (under-12s go free). For more information, visit www.tolhurstorganic.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33