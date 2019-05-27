Fun day and Forties dinner

A FAMILY fun day will be held at Peppard sports pavilion on Saturday, August 31 from 3pm to 10pm.

There will be a display of classic military vehicles, a barbecue and refreshments plus fun run, rounders games and an obstacle course for children.

This will be followed in the evening by a Forties-themed dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings plus a peformance by an 18-piece Glen Miller-style band. The meal is being organised by the Peppard Revels and guests are encouraged to dress in period costume.

Tickets cost £30 per person and the proceeds will go to the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common, the sports pavilion charity and the Peppard and Stoke Row cricket and rugby clubs. To book, call Linda Collison on 07747 762871 or Mary Crouch on 07887 574714.