Quiet night

Monday, 27 May 2019
AN acoustic music evening will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 1 from 7.30pm.
Guests are invited to play or listen. No amplified instruments are permitted.
Tea and coffee will be provided but organisers ask people to bring their own alcoholic drinks and snacks.
Entrance costs £6 or £3 for performers with the proceeds going towards maintenance of the hall.
27 May 2019
