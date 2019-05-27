Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiet night

AN acoustic music evening will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 1 from 7.30pm. 

Guests are invited to play or listen. No amplified instruments are permitted.

Tea and coffee will be provided but organisers ask people to bring their own alcoholic drinks and snacks.

Entrance costs £6 or £3 for performers with the proceeds going towards maintenance of the hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33